Face mask sales up significantly due to haze

A pharmacy assistant arranges N95 face masks in a drugstore in Manjung September 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The sale of face masks in Malaysia have increased significantly as the public are taking precautionary measures, as the haze enveloping the country shows no signs of abating.

Guardian Health And Beauty Sdn Bhd marketing director for Southeast Asia DY Cho said the company recorded over a 100 per cent increase in face mask sales in the first 17 days of September compared with the whole month of August.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the sale of our masks especially the (N95) face mask,” he told Bernama.

Cho said Guardian has posted educational posters on haze on its Facebook and Instagram to remind customers on the importance of staying indoors and taking good care of their health.

Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh also witnessed increased sales for face masks since the hazy weather started.

She advised the public to keep themselves hydrated by having more fluids intake and regular intake of vitamin C or multivitamins to strengthen their immunity system.

According to the Department of Environment, the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in most areas in the Klang Valley, Penang and Sarawak were unhealthy, exceeding the 200 level as at 2pm today.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and 300 and above, hazardous.

The Health Ministry has advised the public, especially those living in areas recording unhealthy air quality, to reduce physical activities that could increase the breathing rate and body metabolism.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to wear face masks, use umbrellas and wear caps when outdoors, as well as, close all windows, keep the house clean and refrain from smoking indoor to reduce air pollutants in the house. — Bernama