Anwar confident will succeed Dr M as PM by 2020

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he does not foresee any significant challenge to his ascension at the moment, but conceded that this could change as the event nears. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed belief that he will be the prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by next year.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin, Anwar said he did not foresee any significant challenge to his ascension at the moment, but conceded that this could change as the event nears.

“There is no sign of any party introducing or promoting or lobbying for other names.

“It does not stop other individuals with ambitions,” he said before going on to deride potential rivals as “irrelevant”.

Dr Mahathir confirmed yesterday that he will not reshuffle his Cabinet in his remaining time as PM, despite public perceptions of underperformance among his ministers.

He said during a radio interview that he did not want to constrain his successor by reshuffling the Cabinet now, in remarks suggesting that he was preparing for the transition.

Pakatan Harapan continues to present Anwar as its next prime minister after Dr Mahathir.

It was initially thought this would take place within two years of the 14th general election, but it has since been revealed to no timeline was formally agreed.

However, both men have repeatedly reiterated their trust that the transition will take place when they are ready.

Anwar had been Dr Mahathir’s deputy during the latter’s time as the fourth prime minister but was sacked in 1998.