All schools in Putrajaya closed due to haze

A school security guard is seen putting up a notice in front of a school in Putrajaya September 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 — All 25 schools in Putrajaya were ordered to close today following very unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) reading this morning.

Putrajaya Education director Farizah Ahmad said all schools in Putrajaya were ordered to close today after the API reading reached 200 as of 6am.

Putrajaya today recorded the API reading at 192 at 3am and slowly increased to 202 by 7am.

This is the second day that schools in Putrajaya have been closed following the haze that hit the country since September 5.

All schools in Putrajaya were closed yesterday as the API reading reached unhealthy level.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama