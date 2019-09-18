All schools in Penang to close tomorrow as haze worsens

A student covers her face with a mask outside a school in George Town September 18, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 18 — A total 398 schools in Penang will be closed tomorrow as the haze situation in the state continue to worsen.

State environment, welfare and caring society committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the state education department announced this after monitoring the haze situation in the state.

“There is a possibility that the haze will worsen tonight so all schools in the state will be closed tomorrow,” he said.

He added that there is a strong Southwest monsoon wind blowing from Sumatra.

“No rain is indicated for the next 10 days,” he said.

As at 6pm, the air pollutant index (API) readings in Balik Pulau was recorded at 257, Minden at 230, Seberang Perai at 189 and Seberang Jaya at 186.

API readings are categorised as good for between 0 and 50, moderate for between 51 and 100, unhealthy for between 101 and 200, very unhealthy between 201 and 300 and hazardous if more than 301.

All schools on the island were ordered to close today after the API readings on the island breached 200 this morning.