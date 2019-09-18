538 schools in Selangor closed as haze gets worse

Students with masks are seen at the USJ 15 Vision School Complex in Subang Jaya September 13, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, Sept 18 — A total of 538 schools in Petaling Perdana, Klang, Kuala Selangor, Gombak, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Sabak Bernam, Kuala Langat and Petaling Utama in Selangor were ordered to close today due to worsening haze situation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the closure was made following the Air Pollution (API) readings at Shah Alam, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya and Klang stations have exceeded 200 mark.

The move involved 52 schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat (61), Kuala Langat (21), Gombak (23), Petaling Perdana (139), Petaling Utama (86), Kuala Selangor (5), Sabak Bernam (18) and Klang (133) and affected some 584,595 students.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Environment’s website, as of 10am, Shah Alam recorded the API reading at 221, Petaling Jaya (206), Klang (199), Kuala Selangor (196) and Banting (183). — Bernama