Worsening haze causes 115 Selangor schools to close tomorrow

A security guard is seen putting up a notice in front of a school in Klang September 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 17 — A total of 115 schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Klang and Sabak Bernam districts will be closed tomorrow due to the worsening haze.

The Education Ministry in a statement said the closure would affect 26 schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat (23), Kuala Langat (21), Klang (27), and Sabak Bernam (18), involving 113,699 students.

“As the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at stations in Putrajaya as of 4pm today have dropped to below 200 and based on its declining trend, all schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat and Petaling Perdana that closed today will reopen as usual tomorrow.

“Changes and updates will be notified from time to time and the schools have been reminded to abide by the standard operating procedures and the health of students and teachers must be given priority,” the statement said.

According to the Department of Environment website as at 9pm today, the API reading in Johan Setia was 230, Klang (188) Banting (180) and Shah Alam (178) Petaling Jaya (176) and Kuala Selangor (162).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama