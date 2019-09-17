Water supply disruption in Kuantan on Thursday, Friday

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad said the maintenance of the electrical system at the pump house is scheduled to begin at 8am on Thursday and is expected to finish by 9pm the same day. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Sept 17 — Several areas in Kuantan district are expected to experience water supply disruption from Thursday to Friday due to pipe works and maintenance of electrical system at the Kobat Pump House here.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP), in a statement issued here today, said the maintenance of the electrical system at the pump house is scheduled to begin at 8am on Thursday and is expected to finish by 9pm the same day.

“The work will affect water supply to 60,000 consumer accounts from Beserah area to the border of Chendor, Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP), Kuantan Port, Cherating and Gebeng industrial area.

“It will also affect areas in Bukit Goh, Bukit Kuantan, Semambu industrial area, Sri Kuantan, Alor Akar, Kubang Buaya, Tanjung Api, Bukit Sekilau, Galing, Setali, Air Putih, Teruntum, Jalan Mahkota, Jalan Gambut and Bukit Setongkol.

“Also affected are Kamunting, Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Wisma Persekutuan, Pasar Besar, Kuantan Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) and Kuantan town,” it said.

Meanwhile, pipe works by the Public Works Department (JKR) at the new exit to Pahang Skills Development Centre (PSDC) in Semambu here, is expected to cause water supply disruption in the affected area from 8 am on Thursday to noon the following day.

It will affect 25,000 consumer accounts in Indera Mahkota, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) Kuantan campus, Kampung Tiram, Bukit Istana, Bukit Setongkol, Kota SAS, Kampung Padang, Taman Impian, Bukit Bakong, Batu Sawar and Bukit Kuin.

It will also affect user accounts along Jalan Sungai Lembing and Jalan Semambu, Pelindung and Air Putih, Agriculture Park, Tun Razak Complex (Komtur) and the police quarters in Pelindung.

“Consumers are advised to make preparation by storing enough water for use during the period,” it said.

For any inquiry, the public can contact PAIP Customer Service Centre (Pulapel) at 09-5739999. — Bernama