Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to mobilise relevant agencies to tackle haze in Sri Aman

KUCHING, Sept 17 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) will mobilise all relevant agencies to tackle the haze problem after Sri Aman’s air quality reached the hazardous level of 397 at 9 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the committee has contacted the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to expedite cloud seeding operation when the atmospheric conditions are right.

“The fire and rescue department (JBPM) have been instructed to use helicopters to assist in firefighting and to organise additional personnel at the nearby fire station.

“We are aware of the two hotspots in Sri Aman following the bush fires, but the actual cause of the haze situation comes from Kalimantan, said Uggah, who is also the committee’s chairman in a statement here today.

He added JBPN will hold a meeting tomorrow to address the worsening trans-boundary haze in the state after 298 schools involving eight districts have been ordered to close tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, the State Disaster Management Unit in a statement said Nadma has distributed 500,000 face masks to schools through district education offices in the state.

“Schools that require face masks for its students due to the haze situation can do so by contacting the district office and the state assembly office.

“The public is advised to wear face masks, drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities as a preventive measure for maintaining optimum health,” it said, adding all open burning are prohibited in the state.

A total of 201 schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Klang, and Petaling Perdana districts were closed today due to very unhealthy air quality. — Bernama