Immigration officer detained to facilitate probe into document forgery syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — An Immigration officer was arrested, along with a woman, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on suspicion of being involved in a document forgery syndicate.

KLIA district police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah said the duo was arrested after a police patrol team spotted a Hyundai Sonata car being driven in a suspicious manner by a woman, at the KLIA parking area around 1.30pm yesterday.

The police stopped the car and upon inspection, found a box containing cash, several passports from China and Indonesia, as well as red identity cards under the front passenger seat,” he said when contacted.

He said a 40-year-old man claiming to be an Immigration officer, admitted that the car was his.

Both the man and woman, aged 45, are in remand until Friday to facilitate investigation, he added. — Bernama