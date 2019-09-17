Dr M arrives in Kota Kinabalu for one-day working visit

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves before boarding the aircraft at the Kuching International Airport, September 17, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali arrived at Terminal Two, Kota Kinabalu International Airport here today for a one-day working visit.

The aircraft which brought the prime minister and wife from Kuching, Sarawak landed at about 10.20am, and they were greeted by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Also at the airport were the three Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Datuk Christina Liew, and Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, as well as several assistant ministers and senior government officials.

Several leaders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Sabah and party members including those from Parti Warisan Sabah were also present to welcome the prime minister.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to attend several programmes including a visit to the Sabah State Administrative Centre before he returns to Kuala Lumpur this afternoon. ― Bernama