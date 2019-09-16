PM arrives in Kuching for 2019 Malaysia Day celebration

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is greeted by dignitaries upon his arrival at Kuching International Airport September 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali arrived at the Kuching International Airport to attend the 2019 Malaysia Day celebration here, today.

The aircraft carrying the prime minister and his wife from Kuala Lumpur landed at 10.20am and they were received by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Also present were Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and State Secretary Datuk Jaul Samion.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to attend the Bersatu Jum Berambeh programme at the Pullman Hotel here, before going to Stadium Perpaduan to attend the celebration and deliver his Hari Malaysia address. — Bernama