Muhyiddin: Strengthen unity, mutual respect to face bigger challenges ahead

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters at ministry lobby in Putrajaya September 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin urged Malaysians to emphasise the aspect of strengthening the spirit of unity and mutual respect in facing greater challenges ahead.

The home minister, who arrived here yesterday to begin a four-day working visit to the United States, also expressed the hope that all Malaysians would enhance the spirit of cooperation and comradeship among themselves.

In his message in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2019 through Bernama, Muhyiddin who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, stressed that the people should look forward to what they must do together to develop the country in all fields.

“This has (indeed) been our goal since Malaysia was established decades ago. However, the future challenges are even greater.

“Therefore, what we need to emphasise is greater cooperation, mutual respect regardless of race and ethnicity, and forging closer ties to build a more successful Malaysia,” said Muhyiddin.

The national-level Malaysia Day celebration, scheduled to take place at Stadium Perpaduan, Kuching, Sarawak on Monday night, will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama