Falling tree injures three Sunday market traders in Kulim

KULIM, Sept 16 — Three traders were injured after a tree uprooted and fell on their stalls in a storm at a Sunday market site in Padang Serai near here yesterday.

Kulim district police chief DSP Mohd Yusuf Shaari said in the 1pm incident, the victims comprised a 27-year-old man who fractured his left leg and shoulder and two women aged 23 and 53 who sustained minor injuries.

“The victims were sent to the Kulim Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement, adding that the storm also caused damage to two vehicles and four other stalls.

Meanwhile, Kulim Hi-Tech Fire and Rescue Station chief, Mohd Yusri Yusoff said the station received a distress call at 2.44pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters found an uprooted tree has fallen onto four stalls, a van and a car,” he said. — Bernama