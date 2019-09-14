With alliance sealed, PAS mulls unity government with Umno in Kelantan and Terengganu

Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang at the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) held at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — PAS could include Umno in the administrations of Kelantan and Terengganu now that both parties are a family, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

Speaking at a press conference after the signing of the Umno-PAS charter, Abdul Hadi said this would depend on the progress of the two parties’ political cooperation.

“We wait to see when the time comes, will look at the next development.

“There are definitely plans for it, they [Umno] are now in our family,” said Abdul Hadi.

Umno, which governs Perlis and Pahang with Barisan Nasional, has yet to say if it will reciprocate.

When asked whether his party’s union would have had the blessings of the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, Hadi said the matter was discussed within the Syura Council while the former spiritual adviser was still alive.

“Ta’awun (corporation) was an idea that was agreed by Tok Guru Nik Aziz when he was still alive.

“Because back in the 70s we had a coalition [with Umno]. So we needed to introduce a new approach which is to have a corporation,” he said.

Nik Aziz had disagreed to cooperation with Umno after furtive attempts in this direction in the wake of the 2008 general election, citing BN’s treatment of his party in the 1970s.

After Nik Abdul Aziz died in February 2015, however, Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah had claimed the former had left behind his “amanat” for PAS to fix its ties with Umno.