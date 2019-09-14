UMT-UniSZA merger must consider views of all stakeholders, says VC

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 14 — The initiative to merge Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) needs to consider the viewpoints of stakeholders and the welfare of students, UMT vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Aeini Mokhtar urged today.

In a statement issued today, Nor Aeini said UMT was in the midst of actively seeking feedback from all relevant parties including the university’s top management, senate members, academics, support staff, students and alumni.

“UMT calls for all parties to be able to discuss and state their views in a mature and professional manner as this is a very important issue which affects the higher education landscape in the country,” she said.

Nor Aeini also expressed UMT’s confidence that the government would make the best decision after considering research on the matter, as well as the full spectrum of viewpoints from all relevant parties, and added that she hoped the respective founding principles of both universities would be retained and advanced.

On Sept 4, the Cabinet was reported to have agreed in principle, to the merger initiative aimed at strengthening the capacities of both institutions in line with the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education).

Established in 1979 as the Fisheries and Marine Science Centre at Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (Universiti Putra Malaysia today), UMT has developed into a university with a focus on marine science and the sustainability of marine resources, as well as maritime education. — Bernama