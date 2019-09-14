Umno-Pas pact: Selangor PH expresses worry over possible extreme racial politics

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters after a Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam July 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUNGAI BULOH, Sept 14 — Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has expressed worry over the possible establishment of an extreme racist political movement in the country following the collaboration between Umno and PAS.

Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari said such a movement could really be established through the political collaboration memorandum charter inked by the two parties today.

“They will create racial politics and there will be an extreme racist political movement.

“I’m worried. Even if they have their basic (party) constitutions, I really hope they will not go to the extreme in fighting for their political causes,” Amirudin, who is also Selangor Mentri Besar, told reporters after handing over the house keys to 270 new owners of Rumah Selangorku, Hibiscus 3, here.

Earlier today, Umno and PAS signed a political cooperation memorandum charter known as the National Consensus Charter.

It was inked by both party presidents, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for Umno and Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for PAS, in a ceremony in conjunction with the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (HPU) or Ummah Unity Gathering at the Putra World Trade Centre, here.

The charter, which is a Code of Conduct on how both parties should move towards the next general election, was then declared official in front of members of both parties who thronged the PWTC by the thousands to witness this pact. — Bernama