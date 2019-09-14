Two areas in Sarawak and Johor record ‘very unhealthy’ air quality

A man wears a mask as haze blankets Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Kuching in Sarawak and Tangkak in Johor experienced ‘very unhealthy’ air quality at 10am today, with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of 221 and 206 respectively.

The API readings released on the Department of Environment’s website, comprise the following categories: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (301 onwards).

A total of 30 other stations recorded ‘unhealthy’ API readings, while 33 stations recorded ‘moderate’ readings.

The areas with ‘unhealthy’ air quality comprised five in Sarawak: Samarahan (195), Sarikei (148), Sri Aman (145), Sibu (144) and Mukah (106); and six in Selangor: Johan Setia, Klang (191), Banting (170), Petaling Jaya (161), Shah Alam (155), Klang (152) and Kuala Selangor (131).

Other areas with ‘unhealthy’ air quality comprised Temerloh (155), Jerantut (144), Indera Mahkota, Kuantan (122), Balok Baru, Kuantan (115) and Rompin (112) in Pahang; Segamat (146) and Kluang (135) in Johor; Alor Gajah (163), Bukit Rambai (159) and Bandaraya Melaka in Melaka (153); Port Dickson (177), Nilai (174) and Seremban (148) in Negri Sembilan; Tasek Ipoh (129) and Pegoh Ipoh (114) in Perak; Batu Muda (169) and Cheras (160) in Kuala Lumpur; Tawau in Sabah (125); and Putrajaya (163).

Meanwhile, according to Bernama observations at the Sultan Azlan Shah airport (LTSAS) in Ipoh, Perak, flight arrivals and departures were taking place according to schedule, with the first flight comprising an Air Asia flight from Johor Baru arriving at 9am.

So far, only one flight has been rescheduled by Singaporean budget carrier FlyScoot from 9.40am to 10.45am.

Yesterday, LTSAS had announced the cancellation of all departing flights owing to poor visibility caused by the haze, with arrivals diverted to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). — Bernama