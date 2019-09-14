Stop polemics over luxury home glut, says deputy housing minister

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah said MM2H is not a new programme as it has been established since 2002. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 14 — All parties should stop the polemic over the issue of unsold luxury properties in the country as they are being promoted abroad under the procedures and conditions of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah said MM2H is not a new programme as it has been established since 2002.

“There is a confusion...the glut of luxury houses is not being promoted under the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) but through MM2H... the people need not worry about it as MM2H will not affect house ownership by them.

“The primary focus of the ministry is still on providing affordable homes for Malaysians... this is our commitment,” he told reporters after opening a Merdeka @Komuniti programme for Terengganu Chinese community at Kampung Cina here last night.

About 400 members of the Chinese community in Terengganu attended the function organised by the Information Department to highlight the National Month celebrations.

On Thursday, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in a statement clarified that the sales of houses priced more than RM1 million would be carried out under the MM2H campaign and not through HOC.

She said the MM2H programme is open to all foreigners while China and Hong Kong were singled out as the price of properties there are very high.

With the explanation, Raja Bahrin hopes the people would not be easily influenced by propaganda of opposition who are taking the opportunity to create confusion. — Bernama