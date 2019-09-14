So what if PAS and Umno kiss and make up? Tok Mat asks Mat Sabu

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan delivers a speech at Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) held at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan slammed Amanah President Mohamad Sabu’s joke of Umno and PAS kissing and making up, rubbishing the reaction by certain parties over the union between the two.

“Tomorrow they are going to say that Datuk Seri Zahid will kiss lips with [Datuk Seri] Haji Hadi.

“But if we want to kiss lips or cheeks, what is their problem? It is none of their business,” said Mohamad in his speech at the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah 2019 gathering at PWTC here today.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, was referring to a joke Mat Sabu had made last August, and then again during the Cameron Highlands by-election, saying that PAS had forgotten its long-time fight with Umno.

Mohamad said he has missed the unity among the Malay community, calling for both PAS and Umno to plant new seeds that will grow and prosper.

“If the majority race in the country unites, there will then be peace and prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had warned that the “DAP race” cannot be trusted as they do not know how to be loyal.

Dismissing that the Umno-Pas cooperation as racist, Tuan Ibrahim had instead claimed DAP to be racist and untrustworthy.

“Our cooperation does not sideline the non-Muslims as we accept the rights of everyone in this multiracial country.

“But we cannot accept the threat by DAP as this DAP race would leave their friends when faced with a critical situation,” he said in his speech, adding that DAP is a party that PAS cannot be friends with as it has proven to abandon its allies.

Umno and PAS will sign a political charter tomorrow.