Sabahans advised to limit outdoor activities despite moderate API

SANDAKAN, Sept 14 ― Sabah Health and People's Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung has advised the people in the state to limit outdoor activities even though the haze in some parts of Sabah is at moderate level.

“Do not overdo things (outdoor in the haze). Do things within your own ability and limit.

“You still have to take care of your health while in this condition,” he told reporters after opening the late Datuk Stephen Wong Memorial Football Tournament here today.

Poon said the government will continue to monitor the haze situation and as of 1pm today, the Air Pollutant Index (API) in affected areas in Sabah showed moderate readings, except for Tawau which has an unhealthy API at 6am.

He also said Sabah is expecting the north-east monsoon next month (October) and hoped the people could bear with the current condition until then (monsoon). ― Bernama