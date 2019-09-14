PSM Youth chief who allegedly insulted Agong, Raja Permaisuri on Twitter released on bail

PSM youth chief Khalid Ismath (pic) was reportedly taken to the Dang Wangi police headquarters and had his mobile phone confiscated for investigation yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) youth chief Khalid Ismath who was arrested yesterday over allegations of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on social site, will be released on police bail today.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the 29-year-old man would be released after having his statements taken this morning and there was no application for remand.

He said in the investigation under Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, several individuals would be called soon to facilitate investigations.

Earlier, the media reported Khalid was apprehended by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit at 10.30pm last night.

Khalid was taken to the Dang Wangi police headquarters and had his mobile phone confiscated for investigation. — Bernama