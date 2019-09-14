Police: Indian national among duo arrested in secret society fight

South Klang District Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the two suspects in their thirties were arrested at about 3.30am at the Taman Gembira playground, Jalan Lintang Duku, here on September 5.— Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Sept 14 — A local man and an Indian national were arrested following a fight over extortion activities in Puchong involving two secret societies, here yesterday.

“Initial investigations showed that the two suspects arrived with 10 other men, believed to be members from both the gangs for discussions that both sides do not interfere with each other in extortion activities around the Puchong area.

“The findings revealed that the local suspect was unhappy with the discussion and whipped out a pistol, using its handle to hit the Indian national,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

When the police arrived at the scene after receiving complaints from the public regarding the fight, they found only both the suspects present, while the others had fled.

As a result of the investigations, the police seized a Smith & Wesson pistol, five live bullets, four machetes, four pairs of gloves, two small knives and two cars — a Proton Wira and a Mercedes.

Shamsul Amar said that police were looking for the remaining suspects who were involved in extortion activities, adding that the local suspect had 10 previous criminal records. Both suspects were remanded for further investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 148 of the Penal Code. — Bernama