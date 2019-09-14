Ministry optimistic ‘Buy Malaysian Products’ campaign will be a success

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 25, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BIDOR, Sept 14 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is optimistic that the “Buy Malaysian Products” campaign will be a success locally and internationally.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the campaign directly supported all products made by every race in the country and thus would increase their income.

“When we said Malaysian-made products, (we ask) who made this? The maker could be Chinese, Malay, Indian, Kadazan, Iban, Dayak it doesn’t matter as long as it is made in Malaysia then literally it is worth for us to promote.

“When we revisit our scope in business and commerce, we found that we need to keep the pace of buy Malaysian-made campaign going on because when it succeeds, every race will win,” he said.

He told reporters this after launching a Malaysia-Japan collaboration tree-planting programme in conjunction with AEON Malaysia’s 35th anniversary at the Bidor Research Station, Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) here today.

Saifuddin will be attending the Sarajevo Halal Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 22 and the African Halal Week in Cape Town, South Africa next week to introduce and promote Malaysian-made goods.

He said Malaysian-made goods have been placed in all leading supermarkets including AEON to support the campaign.

“There are supermarkets that make up to 30 per cent of Malaysian-made goods and some between 18 and 20 per cent. This was done to help to ensure the success of the campaign,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said his ministry had also received an allocation of RM20 million through this year’s budget which aimed at promoting Malaysian-made goods.

He said the government will stick to the policy and had started several initiatives through regular exhibitions and trade fairs throughout the country.

In addition, Saifuddin said his ministry had partnered with several e-commerce companies and airlines to market Malaysian-made goods.

“We have collaborated with AirAsia, for instance, there are several Malaysian-made menus that they put for sale in their flight.

“Similarly with Lazada and Shopee and others, the ministry has collaborated with them and (the campaign) is ongoing,” he explained. — Bernama