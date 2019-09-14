In swipe at DAP, Hadi says Malay-Muslim cooperation superior to ‘Malaysian Malaysia’

Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi (second left) and PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang (second right) at the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah held at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — PAS and Umno’s Malay-Muslim cooperation was more compatible with the country than DAP’s “Malaysian Malaysia”, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

Speaking to tens of thousands of PAS and Umno supporters during the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah at the Putra World Trade Centre here, he claimed the forefathers of the Malay-Muslims were the original inhabitants of the country and initiated the fight for independence.

The PAS president also repeated his party’s insistence that the country be governed by Muslims.

“Islam must be embraced by the people who dominate the country’s leadership. We are only continuing what the first leaders started when they fought for independence, which successfully laid the foundation of Malaysia in the Constitution,” he said.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Hadi repeatedly criticised DAP’s “Malaysian Malaysia” ideology that is based on equality.

He argued that a rejection of ethnic differences was wrong in Islam as the religion accepts that Allah created race, religion, and culture that were all ineradicable.

“Islam also insisted on the concept of no coercion in converting to Islam and the rights of others to profess their religion.

“Because of this, the theory of Malaysian Malaysia with the excuse of abusing other race and the natives are wrong. We need to understand that this is a Malay land created by Allah, the same as other races’ land.

“The ambition to eliminate races altogether is akin to eliminate the sun and the moon, not being able to be done with human hands that stood on earth and gazing the sky with limited perspective,” he said.

PAS and Umno supporters attend the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

While he referred to “Malaysian Malaysia” repeatedly, he omitted direct mention of DAP.

Umno and PAS signed today the National Unity Charter that promotes cooperation between the two largest Malay-Muslim parties that are aiming to defeat Pakatan Harapan in the next general election.