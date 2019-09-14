In Kuching, over 25,000 Christians set to brave very unhealthy air quality to attend Pentecostal Night tonight

As at 2pm, the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading for Kuching district was 226 and the neighbouring Samarahan district, 205. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 14 — Despite prevailing air pollution in Kuching City, over 25,000 Christians will gather at the historic Jubilee Ground for Pentecostal Night tonight.

They are from Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Sarawak for the event, themed “Roh Kudus dan Penuaian” (The Holy Spirit and the Harvest), will be held over two nights.

Chairman of the organising committee Datuk Janang Bungsu said the programmes for the event will proceed accordingly, despite the very unhealthy air quality.

He said told participants to wear face masks to protect themselves from the smog.

Janang said the organising committee have sent invitations for politicians and lawmakers of the Christian faith from both sides of the political divide to attend the mammoth gathering.

He expressed hope that the politicians and lawmakers would join the thousands of the native Christian faith who had arrived in the city from longhouses and villagers for the gathering.

He added that many of the faithful from the rural areas, who came at their own expense, are putting up with friends and family.

The speaker for the two-night gathering will be Pastor Philip Mantofa from Mawar Sharon Church in Surabaya, Indonesia.

The different Christian denominations participating in Pentecostal Night are the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Baptist, Sarawak Evangelical Mission and a host of other independent churches.