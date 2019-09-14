Selangor cops nab four, seize drugs worth RM575,892 for over 20,000 addicts

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin (third right) during a press conference on the drug raid, held in Shah Alam September 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 14 — A variety of drugs valued at RM575,892 that could have been supplied to 20,000 addicts, were seized by police after arresting four individuals in two raids at Batu Caves and in Southern Klang, on Wednesday.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, said the two raids were the result of public information and intelligence from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Gombak District Police headquarters (IPD) and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Selangor Police Contingent headquarters.

He said in the first raid at 8.30 pm in an apartment in South Klang, two local men aged 28 and 21, were arrested at the sidewalk and 9,900 pills which were suspected to be Erimin 5 pills were seized from them.

The suspects then led police to a unit in the apartment where they arrested a 36-year-old Thai woman, believed to be in a relationship with one of the suspects.

“Further checks found several other types of drugs and some were stored in a refrigerator. The drugs seized were 2.3 kg of ecstasy powder, 366 ecstasy pills, 113 WY pills and 37g of ketamine worth RM450,335,” said Noor Azam at a press conference, here yesterday.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that all the suspects had been involved in drug distribution activities for three months. They had no previous criminal records and the woman had entered the country legally.

He said police also seized RM80,800 in cash believed to be from the sale of the drugs, besides two Toyota Vios vehicles, five mobile phones, and 10 jewellery items with a total value of RM163,200.

Noor Azam said in the second raid carried out at about 10.30 pm at a flat unit in Batu Caves, a 23-year-old local man was arrested and various drugs worth RM125,557 which were with him, were seized.

“The man, a lorry assistant, was arrested based on intelligence gathering by the Gombak IPD. Police found 46.5g of heroin, 14 plastic bags containing crystals which were suspected to be syabu weighing about 187.3g and one packet of dried leaves believed to be ganja weighing about 972.1g.

“The suspect then led the police to a car within the flat premises where 36.2kg of ganja was stored in the vehicle’s boot,” he said, adding that the man was believed to have been distributing the drugs on his own since early this year.

Commenting on the two drug seizures, Noor Azam said they were believed to be for the local market and could have been supplied to 20,135 drug addicts in the Klang Valley.

He said those arrested would be remanded until Wednesday. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, when asked about the progress of investigation over the network systems disruptions at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last month, Noor Azam said the probe was in the final stages.

“Police are awaiting technical reports from the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), CyberSecurity Malaysia (CyberSecurity) and police forensics. We’ll see if there really was sabotage involved or otherwise.

“So far, we have taken the statement of over 70 individuals and hope it can be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

On August 21, the failure of the Total Airport Management System (TAMS) at KLIA affected its key functions such as WiFi connectivity, flight information display systems, check-in counters and the baggage handling systems. — Bernama