Bersatu Labuan to establish 17 branches in polling district centres

LABUAN, Sept 14 ― The newly-established Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu pro tem) Labuan will set up branches in all the 17 polling district centres (Pusat daerah pengundi [PDM]) on the island before the year-end.

Its pro tem chief Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman said this was in preparation for the upcoming Bersatu branch election on January 25 to March 1 while the division level election would be on April 4 next year.

Bersatu will hold its general assembly simultaneously with party elections on June 20 the same year.

Suhaili said those registered as the party members as of December 31 this year were eligible to contest in the branch election.

“We are conducting a thorough study on the setting up of branches in all the PDMs through consensus without creating any repercussion to other Pakatan Harapan component parties which might already have branches in certain PDMs,” he said at a press conference after the Bersatu Labuan pro tem committee meeting at Dorsett Grand Hotel, here last night.

Suhaili who was also former Labuan member of parliament said the membership recruitment drive was ongoing with focus on the eligibility (credibility) of those wanting to join the party.

“We expect the number of registered members to rise two fold from the existing more than 1,300 members we are open to all as we subscribe to the political struggles of Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

He stressed the establishment of Bersatu in Labuan must not be seen as a “political threat” to any of the PH component parties but rather a party that would help strengthen the PH in Labuan to serve the people socially and economically.

“As a matter of fact, Bersatu should have been established in Labuan long before alongside with other divisions in the peninsula, but due to a misunderstanding Labuan was placed together with Sabah which was the factor Bersatu was late established in Labuan.

“Whatever it is, the focus now is the 15th general election and the preparation must start now and not at the last moment we will work together with the PH component parties to ward off any allegation from the Oppositions,” he added.

Suhaili who is also former Labuan Corporation chairman said Bersatu Labuan would be assisting the local authority and other relevant government agencies in giving inputs on the direction of Labuan’s economic development.

“We are not going to be the ‘yes man’ but rather a political party with vision and mission to help improve the people’s wellbeing and the island’s economic development,” he said. ― Bernama