Batu Gajah police nab driver for molest, rape of disabled stepdaughter

BATU GAJAH, Sept 14 — A 49-year-old driver was nabbed by police yesterday on suspicion of molesting and raping his disabled stepdaughter.

District police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said based on the investigation, the suspect first began molesting the alleged victim in 2015 when she was 12 years old and raped her when she was 13.

The last incident was in December 2018 and ended when the teenager now aged 15 moved to her grandfather’s house in May 2019, he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim had been living with the suspect who married her mother when their respective spouses passed away.

“She eventually told her teacher about it and a report was lodged with the Social Welfare Department. The victim was brought to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh yesterday for examination.

“The hospital’s paediatrician as well as consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist found old indications of rape on the victim,” he said.

Ahmad Adnan said the man was arrested at his house at 5pm and remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 376(B) of the Penal Code. — Bernama