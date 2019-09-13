Youth wings of Opposition parties say will back PAS-Umno alliance

A man hangs Umno, PAS and Malaysia flags at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019, ahead of the Muslim Unity Rally. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The youth wings from several Opposition parties have pledged their support to the PAS-Umno alliance at Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) today.

In front of about 1,000 attendees, MIC Youth Chief R. Thinalan said that the party welcomed PAS with open arms and will remain loyal to Barisan Nasional.

“The alliance of unity is for all. MIC is not DAP or PKR but MIC is a loyal friend to BN and our new friend PAS.

“MIC Youth has cooperated with everyone and respected all race and religion.

“We have never questioned anyone’s religion as we know the basis of our struggle,” he spoke at the end of the townhall session at the Youth HPU at Plaza Merdeka in Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Meanwhile MCA Youth Vice Chairman Yow Toh Gee repeated the same sentiment, saying that MCA has been a BN component for more than 60 years and have never backed out.

“We came today to give support to Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah. We came today because we want to know what the youth would say for the future.

“Today we come with the intent to cooperate along with the Opposition coalition to head towards the 15th General Election and try to wrestle back Putrajaya,” he said to thunderous applause.

Two other Youth chiefs, Malaysian India Muslim Congress (Kimma) Hafiz Abu Bakar and Ikatan’s Shahir Adnan also pledged the same.

During the townhall session earlier, Umno Youth vice chief Shahril Hamdan Sufian thanked Pakatan Harapan for bringing the two parties together, saying it is the biggest achievement by them.

He said instead of tackling and solving people’s woes, Pakatan Harapan’s antics have resulted in the reconciliation between the two parties.

“Today, both parties are together. The one that smoothen our alliance between both Malay Muslim parties are them (PH).

“Before this, in one family, people wore red and green shirt and when the festivities come, they can celebrate together but it will be hard for them to talk politics.

“But now, there are no more problems, this is the biggest good and achievement done by PH. Congratulations Pakatan Harapan,” he said.