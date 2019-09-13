Waytha: Jakim's letter on interfaith prayers simply explanation to National Unity Dept

P. Waytha Moorthy visits the USJ 15 Vision School complex in Subang Jaya September 13, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SUBANG JAYA, Sept 13 — A letter from religious authorities saying Muslims should not join events and prayers of other faiths was meant only for the consumption of the National Unity and Integration Department, P. Waytha Moorthy clarified today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department explained that the department had written to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) after the controversy involving an interfaith event in Negri Sembilan.

Jakim then wrote back to explain that Muslims should ideally not join in such ceremonies.

“That is all. So that in future events, they feel that they should act accordingly.

"No directive was issued. It is an internal letter between Perpaduan Department and Jakim," Waytha told reporters after visiting the USJ 15 Vision School complex here.

He said he did not know how the letter was leaked to the media.

Jakim cited the stance of the Muzakarah National Fatwa Committee Council in Islamic Affairs, often mislabelled the national fatwa council, on the matter.

In the letter, the department explained that Muslims should not join prayer events of other faiths but were also not restricted from attending.