Umno, PAS youths show off own talent after haze cuts bike gimmick at unity rally

People cover their faces with masks outside the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Umno and PAS Youth leaders stepped up to showcase their entertainment talent during the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah at the Putra World Trade Centre here this afternoon when the deteriorating air quality forced organisers to shelve the opening act.

One of the organisers told Malay Mail that the opening act involving motorcycles was scrapped at the last minute due to the thick haze blanketing the city.

“So we had some free time,” said the man who declined to give his name.

“We don’t have to pay,” he added, saying the youth leaders volunteered six acts to fill the vacancy.

For just over an hour starting 3.20pm until Asar prayers, several executive committee leaders from both parties Youth wings sang songs, recited poetry, and performed a few skits on the stage in the sweltering heat before 800 people.

Among the performer were Umno’s education and undergraduate bureau chief Farhan Khairuddin and the party’s information chief Shafiq Fhadly Mahmud, who recite two poems, Jiwa Hamba and Dua Darjat, and presented a sketch titled “Half a century of Mahathir and Najib politics”.

The sketch featured two backdrops labelled “Putrajaya” and “Sungai Buloh Prison” and told a tale about how Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were ruining the country.

The show proved to be the most enjoyable judging from the laughs and applause from the audience, which included Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, its secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in the front row.

The largely young audience appeared restless throughout the six acts, bewildered by the song sequences when they were expecting to be engaged in a town hall session as stated in the programme.

However, none left probably out of respect for the leaders present.

The entertainment ended at about 4.40pm when the host announced a break for prayers and proceeded to demonstrate how to perform ablutions using water from a 500ml bottle.