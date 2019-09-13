Umno-PAS charter similar to Medina Charter, PAS Youth chief claims

PAS Youth chief Ir Khairil Nizam Khirudin speaks during a townhall session at Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The soon to be signed Umno-PAS charter is similar to the Medina Charter by Prophet Muhammad and Medina leaders after his migration to the city in the year 622, PAS youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin has claimed.

Khairil said that the similarities of both Charters are that both are necessitated by Islamic struggles.

He pointed out that the September 14 rally used the national cooperation charter, similar to the Medina Charter and hijrah (pilgrimage) of Prophet Muhammad, which resulted back then in uniting the Muslimin, Aus and Khazraj tribes.

“As a result, the first Islamic country was born — Madinah which is bound to the Medina Charter.

“It is the same thing, why we are here today. We are united because of Islam,” he told a townhall session during the Youth slot of Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) on Friday.

Khairil is one of the six panelists, including Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and other youth leaders from both parties.

Khairil also said that while the collaboration between Umno and PAS is hoped to be strengthened by their faith, members should criticise their leaders if the charter is lacking.

“If it is true the collaboration between Umno and Pas is based on religion, then our fight must not be based on just holding on to rallies.

“And we want to take over Putrajaya through politics and (enter the government) with respect and peacefully.

“Of course, when the unity is for God and religion, we will be faced with struggles and if the charter is signed tomorrow but if the fight is not made wholeheartedly — I implore the members to demonstrate in PWTC and PAS headquarters to voice out their opinions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairil’s Umno counterpart, Asyraf insisted that the alliance will continue to celebrate the nation’s diversity despite championing Islam and Bumiputera rights.

“The heart of the nation is the Federal Constitution with Islam as the official religion which does not deny other religions.

“The core race is made up of the Malays but the Chinese, Indians, Kadazan and others are also heirs to the country,” he said.

Umno and PAS are expected to sign the historic charter tomorrow after about a year cooperating in by-elections and protests against the Pakatan Harapan government.