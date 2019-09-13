Met Dept calls off Selangor cloud seeding plans due to unsuitable weather condition

A motorist travels past the Petronas Twin Towers shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) cloud seeding operations to reduce the impact of haze in Selangor today was hampered due to unsuitable weather condition.

Its director-general, Jailan Simon said the weather today was relatively dry and with low humidity, which was not suitable for cloud seeding operations.

“To carry out cloud seeding, we need suitable weather. If the weather is not suitable and it rains, it will not work. Today, the weather is not suitable for cloud seeding operation. Maybe (the weather will be suitable on) Sunday or Monday.

“However, we will monitor the weather tomorrow. If it is suitable, we’ll do it (tomorrow),” he told reporters during a visit to Johan Setia here to observe the haze situation there today.

Accompanying him was National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abdul Rahman.

Jailan said there were also factors to be considered to carry out the cloud seeding operation, such as the clouds, suitable wind condition and right humidity level.

“We have prepared the equipment and are on standby at the Royal Malaysia Air Force base in Subang. The team is just waiting for the green light. If the weather is suitable, they’ll fly,” he added.

Asked whether cloud seeding would also be carried out in other states, Jailan said it would if there were areas with API exceeding 200.

Meanwhile, Mohtar advised residents in haze-affected areas to not carry out open burning and to put on face masks during their outdoor activities.

According to the Department of Environment’s (DOE) website, as at 2 pm today, the API reading in Johan Setia was 222, Shah Alam (141), Klang (137), Banting (136), Petaling Jaya (149) and Kuala Selangor (105).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama