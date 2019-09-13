Last group of Malaysian Haj pilgrims returns home

The last group of Malaysian Haj pilgrims arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 4.10am. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― The last group of Malaysian Haj pilgrims of 475 people returned today when they arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 4.10am.

In a statement issued today, the Tabung Haji Board said 30,173 Malaysian pilgrims have returned home, while 24 died in the Holy Land and three more were still hospitalised in Saudi Arabia.

“The pilgrims departed the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport at 1.58pm Saudi Arabian time on Sept 12. Their return makes the end of the TH Haj Operations for 1440H/2019M,” the statement said.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff said in the statement overall, the Haj operations this year went smoothly without any undesirable incidents and generally, the Malaysian Haj pilgrims completed their pilgrimages.

“TH would like to thank all parties involved especially the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Malaysia, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Haj and Umrah, South East Asia Muassasah and other agencies,” he said.

The statement also said a post mortem will be held soon to evaluate all aspects of the operations and look for improvements for the next Haj season.

“Offer letters for the Haj during the 1441H/2020M Haj season will be sent out in stages beginning this November. TH advises depositors to update their information at the TH branches,” he said, adding that this would ensure the letters reach the correct addresses. ― Bernama