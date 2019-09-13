Home minister: No compromise for those who stir racial tensions on social media

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference after the ministry's monthly gathering in Putrajaya September 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MUAR, Sept 13 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today warned of stern action against those who raise or circulate racial and religious issues on the social media.

He said he has instructed the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador not to give any more warnings but to take stern action against these people.

“We will not compromise in this matter, even if it is the people of Pagoh who have done that,” he said in reference to his constituents.

Muhyiddin was speaking at the National Day and Malaysia Day celebration in his constituency of Pagoh here.

“We have to ensure that what we have built over the last 62 years does not collapse, is not damaged or destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Sharuddin Jamal, when met at the event, said the state has instructed all schools in Johor to limit outdoor activities due to the haze.

He advised Johoreans to always wear face masks outdoors and refrain from open burning.

“For individuals with allergies or who suffer from breathlessness, be sure to use a face mask during outdoor activities. We also do not encourage the public as well as schoolchildren to engage in outdoor activities,” he said.

Based on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), five locations in the state recorded unhealthy air quality, namely Tangkak (API reading of 160), Segamat (133), Batu Pahat (118), Kluang (109) and Larkin (106).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and above 300, hazardous. — Bernama