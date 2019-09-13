Hadi: No more bad blood between PAS and Umno

PAS and Umno flags are pictured outside the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Former rivals PAS and Umno have resolved their old feud, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has said, just a day before the two parties formally sign off on their alliance.

In a video on his Facebook page today, Hadi insisted that the two political parties have resolved their differences, suggesting that those who continue to mention their old dispute were party outsiders.

“I think those who raise it are not PAS people, Umno people...Let PAS and Umno resolve, and we have resolved it actually...Not our people, either those who exited from PAS or left Umno, people say that’s gila talak,” he said in an interview in the brief video clip that featured Terengganu Kini’s logo.

He did not elaborate or directly name those he was referring to, but he could be alluding to ruling parties Parti Amanah Negara whose leaders quit PAS, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) whose leaders include those who had formerly quit or were sacked from Umno due to protests over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB scandal).

In the same video clip, Hadi was asked about his infamous “Amanat Hadi” speech in 1981 where he had branded Umno supporters as infidels and called for a holy war against them, and which PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Hadi should retract before PAS formalises its cooperation with Umno.

Hadi did not say whether he would retract his “Amanat Hadi” speech, but said Umno and PAS members were using the intellectual approach to resolve the matter through books.

He said he had penned a book, while claiming that former ruling party Umno had via the Prime Minister’s Department, also written a book on the matter.

When asked further if PAS and Umno were now mutually forgiving each other, Hadi indicated forgiveness was not the focus.

“Not about forgiving, the issue is rectifying the situation, correcting mistakes through muzakarah (discussion), through knowledge,” he said, later adding it was not about forgiving but about thanking each other.

Asked about alleged pressure from the Pakatan Harapan coalition ahead of PAS and Umno signing off their unity charter tomorrow, Hadi argued that it was beneficial for the two parties to unite and suggested that PH was fearful.

“That indicates anxiety and fear. No need to fear actually, because in a democracy we are free to take steps according to legal channels, peaceful process.

“We should be happy with this plan, because with many parties, the public is much divided, with this pact, the public becomes one. Don’t be fearful of our power, be fearful because of responsibility to the people. Open field,” he said.

The video clip was posted amid the two-day Perhimpunan Penyatuan Ummah that is now underway at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Speaking of the coming together of the two parties that mostly caters to Malay and Muslim voters, Hadi assured that the two-day unity meet was not racial in nature and would not sideline multiracial Malaysia’s existing diverse society.