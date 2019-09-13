GPS slams Putrajaya for coming short on 20pc oil royalty promise

Fadillah said Sarawakians are fed up with Lim continuing to blame the previous Barisan Nasional government, saying this was just to cover up his own weaknesses. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 13 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today slammed Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for coming up with all sorts of excuses after failing to fulfill his promise to give 20 per cent oil royalty to Sarawak, following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory in the 14th general election.

“He and Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen were the ones who promised to give 20 per cent royalty to Sarawak,” he said when responding to Lim’s statement earlier today.

“He should also not forget the promise of returning 50 per cent of the total tax revenue collected in Sarawak to the state government,” he said, asking where the money was after a year on after Pakatan’s victory.

Fadillah said Sarawakians are fed up with Lim continuing to blame the previous Barisan Nasional government, saying this was just to cover up his own weaknesses.

“After one year of Pakatan helming the federal government, the country’s economy is getting worse and the people continue to be burdened by the high cost of living while at the same time, many have lost their jobs,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s adviser Tun Daim Zainuddin had repeatedly reminded Pakatan ministers to stop blaming the previous federal government and to direct their efforts to fulfill the promises made to the people in GE14.

“Lim should have followed Daim’s advice or just resign from his post he feels that he cannot carry out the trust which was given by the people,” Fadillah said.

Earlier today, Lim had said legacy issues from the previous government were preventing the implementation of promises under the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, especially the oil royalty for Sabah and Sarawak.

He had said the previous government wasted an enormous amount of funds, putting the country in jeopardy.

“You are looking at funds of RM150 billion, which is not a small sum. This has definitely posed a challenge for us in implementing our promises,” he had said.

According to Lim, the government had, however, taken concrete steps towards fulfilling its promises to the two states, citing as an example the termination of the project delivery partner (PDP) agreement for the Pan Borneo Highway project.

He had said the reason behind this was cost rationalisation, as well as to ensure better pricing, service and delivery.