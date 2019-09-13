Don’t go to media about internal party matters, Perak DAP assistant secretary tells superior

Ipoh Timor MP Wong Kah Woh speaks to reporters in Parliament December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Sep 13 — Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam today urged fellow Perak parliamentarian Wong Kah Woh not to bring internal party matters concerning DAP to the attention of the media.

Sivasubramanian who is the Perak DAP assistant secretary advised Wong who is the state party secretary to exercise caution in his public statements.

“I advise Wong to focus on fulling the election promises first, instead of wasting time by making media statements that is in favour of certain individuals to achieve his own political agenda,” he said in a statement.

“It is common for any organisation to have disagreements in views. This is why I advise him to not make any media statements before consulting party members. No one can make any statement without it being discussed or getting permission within the party,” he added.

But Sivasubramaniam then warned DAP leaders that he will not keep quiet if they continue to issue media statements without discussing with other members.

“If needed, I will not hesitate to file a police report as well,” he said.

Sivasubramaniam did not elaborate in his statement on the exact matter that appears to have caused a rift among Perak DAP members and the leadership.

Wong, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, took to his Facebook earlier to reiterate the Perak DAP state committee’s support for its chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Wong said that all members should demonstrate the utmost unity and continue to serve the people wholeheartedly.

He said that Perak DAP only achieved success and always considered as the role model to other state parties due to the team spirit shown by all the members.

Wong’s statement is believed to be in response to the sudden resignation of Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng and Pokok Assam assemblyman Leow Thye Hin from the party’s state committee.

On Wednesday, Leong and Leow announced that their resignations as the Perak DAP deputy treasurer and assistant organising secretary, respectively.

They presented their decision as a show of solidarity with party colleague and state lawmaker Paul Yong, who is on trial for raping his former Indonesian maid.

Both stressed that they remain party lawmakers and loyal to the party’s central executive committee, in an apparent swipe at Nga.

They expressed disappointment with the Perak DAP chairman’s decision to raise Yong’s continued membership in the Perak executive committee with the party’s central leadership before discussing this at the state level, as reported in Chinese vernacular media.