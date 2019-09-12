Sarawak CM urges local entrepreneurs to upgrade skills in facing IR4.0

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg urges local entrepreneurs to equip themselves with adequate skills in adapting themselves with the upcoming Industrial Revolution 4.0. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 12 — Local entrepreneurs are urged to equip themselves with adequate skills in adapting themselves with the upcoming Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the future has shifted and would depend a lot on artificial intelligence and cashless payment among other things, thus it would be those who were quick to adapt, who would succeed.

For instance, he said a restaurant operator might need more than good recipes, as the way forward would also involve incorporating modern technologies into their services to be more efficient in the fast-moving world.

“This is the way we run restaurant in the future, no longer paper. What I’m saying now is, in the future, the technology is for the intake, if you want to command technology, meaning you have to upgrade your skills then.

“You must be able to command all the changes whether you like it or not,” he said in his speech before officiating the closing ceremony of Worldskills Malaysia Sarawak 2019, here, today which was also attended by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin.

On this, Abang Johari reiterated the government's commitment to upgrade the state digital infrastructure into 5G technology to complement the need of the IR4.0.

“InsyaAllah one day we can become towkay for mee jawa sold on the internet, this is the skill that you can produce.

“It can happen I’m sure our children who follow competitions (Worldskills competition) can upgrade their skills for us to implement and change the Sarawak technology. I can assure with your passion and dedication we can turn Sarawak as a developed state by 2030,” he said.

The biennial event this year saw 15 categories contested with three winners chosen for each category, while a participant, Hermit Anak Dominic from ILP Kota Samarahan who competed in the “Welding” category was awarded with the “Golden Hand Award ― Sarawak Chief Minister’s Trophy” and brought home RM5,000 in cash. ― Bernama