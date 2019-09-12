Perak DAP chief says assemblymen’s exit from committee ‘internal party matter’

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters during an event at SJK (C) Ave Maria in Ipoh September 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 12 — The sudden resignation of two DAP assemblymen from the party’s state committee is an internal matter, its chairman Nga Kor Ming said today.

As such, the party will deal with it internally, he added even though the duo, Leong Cheok Keng and Leow Thye Yih, went public with their resignations as Perak DAP deputy treasurer and assistant organising secretary respectively yesterday.

“It is an internal party issue and we will resolve it internally. Thank you very much for your concern,” he told reporters when met at an event at the SJK (C) Ave Maria here.

Nga refused to comment further on the matter.

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong and Pokok Assam assemblyman Leow announced their resignation from the state DAP committee to show solidarity with another party colleague and state lawmaker Paul Yong who has been charged with raping his former Indonesian maid.

Leong and Leow who said they believed Yong is innocent and urged the DAP to hold talks about the Tronoh assemblyman’s fate before discussing it at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership, of which the party is a component.

They said their decision is in support of Yong, whom they believe is innocent and expressed disappointment with Nga to discuss Yong’s post with Perak PH.

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng (left) and Pokok Asam assemblyman Leow Thye Yih speak to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh September 11, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

They said that they are unhappy with the decision as the party’s committee members were not informed of this matter earlier.

“By right, the matter should be discussed with the committee members first as Yong was initially recommended by the committee for the exco post,” said Leong.

Leong also said Nga statement was unseemly as Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he would not reshuffle the existing exco line-up, and that Yong’s leave from his official exco duties will not affect the state administration.

“Based on Nga’s statement, we only can interpret that Yong’s position is affected or taken away from him. And this is in contravention to the stand taken by the state committee in all the previous meeting to say Yong is innocent and the committee is behind him,” he said.

Yong, who holds the Housing, Local Government, Public Transport and Non-Islamic and New Village Affairs portfolio was charged in the Sessions Court here last month with raping his Indonesian maid at his house in July. He claimed trial.

Ahmad Faizal said that he will be in charge of Paul Yong’s portfolios temporarily as the latter is on leave following his rape trial.