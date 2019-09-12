MACC will investigate MyKad sale allegations if there is sufficient evidence, says Latheefa

A MyKad identification card reader in use at a POS Malaysia outlet in Bangi October 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will conduct investigations into recent claims that the MyKad was being sold to Chinese nationals in Penang if there is clear evidence regarding the case.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Beebi Koya said so far, she had not received any formal complaints or reports on the matter.

“We have not received any formal complaints... so we are looking into it, if the syndicate does exist, we will start investigating, because cases involving the sale of identity cards or issuance of false identity cards are not a new thing.

“So far, we have not received the information directly, and only got it through news reports,” she told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at his office at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here yesterday. Sabah MACC Director Datuk Sazali Salbi was also present.

Latheefa said, however, the MACC did not rely solely on official information, and could act without any complaints being lodged if there were strong grounds to do so.

“If we get clear information (about a case) we will proceed without any complaints (being lodged)... but as of now, we do not have any clear information on the case,” he said.

During a special operation last week, several staff and officials of a government department in Penang, as well as Putrajaya, were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for allegedly being involved in the case.

Earlier yesterday, Bernama had reported that an assistant director at the Penang National Registration Department (JPN) would be charged in the Sessions Court tomorrow over suspected involvement in a syndicate to sell MyKad to foreigners in the state. — Bernama