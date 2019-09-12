Johor MB says state govt to empower open tender system

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal says the state government has emphasised on the empowerment of the open tender system which is a more fair procurement platform for all parties. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 12 ― The state government has emphasised on the empowerment of the open tender system which is a more fair procurement platform for all parties including Bumiputera contractors.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said this was because the state government wanted to ensure that those who had been awarded the tenders were qualified as well as able to complete projects within the stipulated time and to prevent leakage.

He said, however, certain projects which had met the criteria and conditions set out in the Treasury Circular would still be allowed to be awarded through direct negotiation process.

Dr Sahruddin who is also Bukit Kepong assemblyman said there were five key criteria and conditions for certain projects to be offered through direct negotiations.

“Firstly, the procurement is urgent and must be expedited...if it is not done immediately, it can be detrimental to the public service and interests.

“Secondly, in order to ensure the compatibility of the existing goods with the new ones that will be purchased, therefore the application for the purchase of the same items through direct negotiation may be considered,” he said at the second term of the 14th State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Dr Sahrudin (PH-Bersatu) said this in reply to a written question from Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad (PH-PKR) about the approach undertaken by the state government to reduce leakage in the direct negotiation procurement process.

He said the third criterion was when there was only one source of supply or service.

“This means that a special purchase is enforced whereby only one company can supply the required goods or services.

“Fourthly, the procurement involving security tools or specific strategic projects which should be kept confidential,” he said. ― Bernama