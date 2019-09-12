Haze in KL disappoints but does not deter tourists

Tourists pose for a photo on the Sky Deck at the KL Tower in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― The poor air quality in the city caused by the ongoing haze, is not deterring local and foreign tourists alike, from continuing with their visits to various attractions here including KL Tower.

When Bernama paid a visit to the iconic structure, viewing activities on its Sky Deck were continuing as per normal, with the KL Tower management taking the initiative to distribute protective masks to visitors.

“It is a bit sad because my aim is to capture the view of KL, but visibility today is foggy because of the haze”, said Indian tourist Mukesh Kathed, 47, also noting that the weather was hotter than usual, while Dutch traveller, Hans Van Bijsterveld, 28, hopes to find better weather in Pulau Perhentian, Terengganu which he plans to visit this weekend.

Meanwhile, as at 2pm, according to Air Pollutant Index (API) readings on the Department of Environment’s website, Johan Setia Klang in Selangor was the sole location in the country with a “very unhealthy” reading at 208.

Three schools in the area were ordered to close immediately today ― they comprise Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Johan Setia, SK Jalan Kebun and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jalan Kebun.

As at 3pm, “unhealthy” API readings were recorded in five areas in Selangor comprising Shah Alam (130), Petaling Jaya (121), Klang (129), Banting (112) and Kuala Selangor (134).

Other areas in the country also experiencing “unhealthy” air quality were Batu Muda (136) and Cheras (119) in Kuala Lumpur, along with Putrajaya (123); Nilai, Negri Sembilan (121); Tangkak, Johor (106); Jerantut, Pahang (116); Sri Aman, Sarawak (154); Minden (109) and Balik Pulau (136) in Penang; and Tasik Ipoh (104) and Seri Manjung (147) in Perak.

The API comprises the following categories: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (301 onwards). ― Bernama