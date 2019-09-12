Five arrested for investigations into Langkawi riot case

LANGKAWI, Sept 12 ― Five people including one woman were arrested to assist in investigations on a rioting incident at Teluk Baru Island Hopping Jetty, Jalan Teluk Baru, here yesterday afternoon.

Langkawi District Police Chief, Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said all five suspects aged between 24 to 50 years old were local tourists and two workers of island hopping service operator company were suspected of being involved in the incident which occurred following a misunderstanding when the tourists were selecting the packages offered.

He said that earlier, two of the suspects comprising one of the tourists and an island hopping guide, lodged reports of the incident at Padang Matsirat Police Station with both claiming to have sustained injuries due to the incident.

“All five suspects were arrested in the compounds of the Langkawi District Police Headquarters at 1 am today. Based on initial investigation, the first complainant and his family were scolded by the counter staff for not choosing the packages offered by the company.

“After a bit of verbal exchanges, the complainant and his family were attacked by a group of men including one of the suspects arrested,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Iqbal said all suspects arrested admitted to being involved in the incident.

“Remand would be applied today and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting,” he said. ― Bernama