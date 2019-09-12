DPM meets Jokowi to convey Malaysia's condolences to Indonesia over BJ Habibie’s death

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (second right) at former Indonesian president BJ Habibie’s funeral at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

JAKARTA, Sept 12 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail met Indonesian President Joko Widodo to convey Malaysia’s condolences to Indonesia over the passing of the republic’s third president, Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie or BJ Habibie.

The brief meeting took place after Habibie’s funeral at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery here and was also attended by Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla.

Also present at the meeting were Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zainal Abidin Bakar.

Zainal Abidin said at the meeting, Dr Wan Azizah conveyed condolences from the Malaysian government and people to the Indonesian government and its people on Habibie’s death.

“Malaysia regards former president BJ Habibie as Malaysia's closest friend and his passing is a huge loss for the region.

“BJ Habibie was an important icon who contributed a lot in forging closer relations between Malaysia and Indonesia,” he said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who arrived at 11.45am local time, also went to pay her last respects to Habibie at his residence in Patra Kuningan before attending the funeral ceremony at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery.

Habibie, 83, died at 6.05pm yesterday at the Soebroto Gatot Armed Forces Hospital due to various health complications.

He took over as Indonesia’s third president from President Soeharto and held the post from May 21,1998 to October 20, 1999. ― Bernama