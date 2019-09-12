Cops say probing alleged insults against Agong, Permaisuri on Twitter for sedition

Bukit Aman says it has opened an investigation under Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948 to probe the alleged insults against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong on Twitter. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Federal police confirmed today that they have received a report over alleged insults against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his queen the Raja Permaisuri Agong on Twitter.

In a brief statement, Bukit Aman said it has opened an investigation under Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948.

Section 4 concerns a person who uttered any seditious words, or printed and published any seditious material.

Anyone found guilty shall be liable to a fine not more than RM5,000, prison not more than three years, or both, for first-time offence.

Earlier this year, de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said Putrajaya has advised the Royal Malaysia Police not to apply the Sedition Act 1948 pending its repeal.

The Pakatan Harapan government previously announced a moratorium on the application of the law but lifted this in December, claiming then that exceptional cases require letting the police enforce the Sedition Act in its current form.

Earlier today, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had deactivated her Twitter account, but did not state the reason behind the move.

She is believed to have come under unprovoked attack over her tweets promoting optimism, positivity and good relations prior to the deactivation of her @cheminahsayang account.

At a time of increasing racial polarisation and negativity, Tunku Azizah and Al-Sultan Abdullah have been beacons of national hope and unity.

During recent celebrations, the Agong also spoke out along with fellow Malay Rulers about the dangers of polarisation and extreme politics in the country.