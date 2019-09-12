Be credible Oppositions, don’t play with racial sentiment, Rafizi tells Umno, PAS

PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli says Umno and PAS should be credible Opposition leaders. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Umno and PAS should be credible Opposition leaders, said PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli.

He said, however, the Opposition bloc was bent on taking over the government by inciting racial sentiment instead of suggesting policies that could contribute to the well-being of the people.

“Umno has been fiercely fanning the race flame lately. Umno and PAS are confident that they can takeover the government by inciting racial propaganda so that Malays would despise other races, especially the Chinese,” he posted on his Facebook page recently.

Rafizi emphasised that credible Opposition should reject corruption and be a police watchdog while at the same time looking for ways and policies better than those implemented by the government to defend the people.

Umno and PAS are expected to conclude cooperation between the two parties through the signing of a charter and a memorandum of understanding that the president of the two parties will pen this Saturday in a bid to cooperate with each other in facing the country's current political challenges. ― Bernama