Annuar: Umno, PAS did not defy DBKL over buntings for tomorrow's gathering

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has denied that his party and PAS had installed 1,000 buntings promoting the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah starting tomorrow, in defiance of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Speaking to a press conference today, the Ketereh MP said that both parties did not go against the conditions set by DBKL which had allowed them to install just 150 buntings on Kuala Lumpur roads.

“He tweeted and made cynical accusation, saying that we are Muslims in name but we lied,” he said, referring to Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad.

“We put up 1,000 buntings and [DBKL] had to instruct us to take it down. We wrote a letter requesting to put up 1,000 buntings across roads in Kuala Lumpur.

“We received approval for150 buntings and we had followed through with their conditions and put up the number that was approved. The rest we put up in our premises, which is not a problem.

“So when the minister made a public tweet something that it false, it reflects on his character and I think he should not have done so because it seem to accuse us of slander, but that is the fact,” said Annuar.

He also said that they had paid the RM2,000 demanded by DBKL for the approval to install the 150 buntings.

This evening, Khalid admitted that DBKL had mistakenly approved just 150 buntings for the event, but received no complaints from the organisers.