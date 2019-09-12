Ambassador conveys Malaysia’s condolences to Indonesia over death of former president BJ Habibie

Former Indonesian president BJ Habibie waves to journalists after attending a hearing in Jakarta March 27, 2007, where he briefed a commission seeking the truth about deadly violence in East Timor. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 12 — Malaysia conveyed condolences to Indonesia who lost its third president, Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie or BJ Habibie, who died yesterday afternoon.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zainal Abidin Bakar said the passing of BJ Habibie was a huge loss to Indonesia and Malaysia, which the former president had greatly contributed in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“While serving as president, BJ Habibe had played an important role in strengthening Malaysia and Indonesia relations,” he said after the 2019 Malaysian National Day Reception, in conjunction with the month of independence held at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta last night.

BJ Habibie, 83, died at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital due to various health problems faced.

He was the third Indonesian president, succeeding President Soeharto and held the post from May 21, 1998, to October 20, 1999.

Previously, on March 2018, BJ Habibie had also undergone intensive treatment in Munich, Germany due to various complications relating to the heart, liver and asphyxia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a statement said the passing of BJ Habibie, Indonesia’s Technology Father, was a great loss to the country.

“I think he was a statesman that we should make as an example and role model in our life,” he said. — Bernama