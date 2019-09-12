150 or 1,000? FT minister and Najib spar online over Ummah rally buntings

Banners for the Muslim Unity Rally line the road leading to Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad came under fire from Datuk Seri Najib Razak for claiming that Umno had not applied for the number of buntings it wanted to use to promote the Muslim Unity Rally here this weekend.

This morning, Khalid wrote on Twitter that Umno, which is hosting the event at its PWTC headquarters here, was only approved to display 150 buntings as it only applied for that number with City Hall (DBKL).

He also mocked Umno as a party known for being “liars”.

In response, former Umno president Najib used Facebook to a letter from Umno dated August 9, 2019, to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) that appeared to show that it sought approval for 1,000 buntings to be displayed on major city roads.

“I am not sure whether this PH Minister is a liar, a slow reader or a poor mathematician.

“He said the application was for only 150 buntings only but obviously the application is for 1,000 pieces,’’ said Najib.

Khalid responded on Twitter in similarly derisive fashion to say DBKL should not have overlooked the opportunity to earn additional income, especially from Umno that he called “thieves”.

“Aduuh...DBKL”s loss. People applied for 1,000 (allegedly) but approved 150? Why is that so? Fees can be collected for each bunting not easy to get money from thieves.

“Next time apply directly to me. If you all want 10,000 (buntings), I will give. I’m not lying, try and apply,’’ he said.

Najib rebutted by saying Khalid was playing the fool in an attempt to save face over his earlier remarks and error.

The rally that will be held across the weekend is also to mark the formalisation of Umno and PAS’s political cooperation.